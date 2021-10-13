Deputy judge back on duty after DUI suspension

Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price is back on duty following an unpaid suspension tied to his DUI conviction last month.
The news came at the end of Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting, which Price didn't attend. Upon questioning from District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley confirmed that Price's four-week suspension was over.
"Dan Price has met the obligations of the courts and he has his license back," Judge Kelley said. "He is back to work."
Following the meeting, Kelley clarified that Price returned to work on Monday.
On September 10, Price was convicted after a day-long trial in Pulaski District Court of Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (.08, first offense), Careless Driving and Failure to or Improper Signal. The charges were in connection to a December 2019 traffic stop and arrest while Price had been driving a county-issued Chevrolet Tahoe.
Judge Kelley suspended Price on September 14, pending the completion of "court-ordered procedures."
Upon the trial's completion, Price had been ordered to pay fines totaling $540, as well as a $415 DUI service fee, by October 11. He also needed to complete an alcohol driver education course. Though his driver's license was initially suspended for up to six months, District Judge Katie Slone advised at the time that the actual term would be determined by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
