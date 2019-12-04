Deputy Judge-Executive back on the job after DUI charge

Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price was reportedly back on the job Tuesday morning about a half hour after his release from the local jail on a DUI arrest.
Price, 49, of Somerset, was arrested Monday night on charges of aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Careless Driving, and Failure to Use or Improper Signal.
According to the Pulaski County Detention Center, Price was booked into the jail at 9:55 p.m. after being arrested east of Somerset by the Kentucky State Police.
Price, 49, of Somerset, was pulled over at approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday at the Barnesburg-Ky. 80 connector, according to the citation filed by KSP Trooper Adam Childress.
Trp. Childress reported that he observed a white 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on E. Ky. 80 and "weaving in the roadway" — striking the rumble strip twice and crossing the center line three times. The vehicle then failed to signal a lane change from the outer to inner lane before again not signaling to turn left onto Pine Hill Road, according to the citation.
Once Trp. Childress made contact with the driver, Price, the trooper reported detecting "the strong odor of alcoholic beverages from inside the vehicle" as well as Price having "red glazed eyes and slow speech."
According to the citation, Price "was unstable on his feet and slow to follow directions." The trooper reported that Price himself smelled of alcohol as well.
"Mr. Price stated he had been to a business meeting and had not drank any alcoholic beverages," Trp. Childress wrote, adding that Price did indicate that he'd taken prescribed Adderall.
The citation goes on to recount that the deputy judge didn't successfully complete a field sobriety test, indicating that Price had difficulty maintaining balance — having to use his arms and almost falling, according to the citation — and could not properly turn or touch heel to toe on his steps.
At the scene, according to the citation, Price refused a PBT (preliminary breath test). He was then arrested and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was read implied consent and attempted to contact his attorney, according to the citation. After 20 minutes, when the unidentified attorney couldn't be reached, Price also refused the blood test and was lodged in PCDC.
Trooper Scottie Pennington, KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer, explained that it is standard procedure to allow someone in custody for suspected DUI around 15 minutes to contact an attorney and that drivers in most instances can refuse to have their blood drawn.
"The only time we would get a warrant [for a blood test] is for a fatality," Trp. Pennington said, "when there is going to be a death investigation."
Pennington further explained that the PBT is only an investigative tool used to determine the presence of alcohol and that a blood test, urinalysis, or breathalyzer is typically used to determine actual levels.
"That's why he was charged with an aggravator," Trp. Pennington said of the deputy judge. "You're charged with an aggravator any time you refuse the tests.
"At the end of the day, it's up to a judge or jury to determine whether someone is guilty or not guilty," he added.
Price was released on his own recognizance at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on December 16.
District court cases are typically prosecuted by the Office of County Attorney, which also works with Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
"I'm not sure at this point what role my office will play in the case," County Attorney Martin Hatfield said Tuesday when asked who might handle this case or if his office would seek to recuse. "But any conflict I might have would apply to my entire office."
Price himself had not responded to messages at press time but was back on the job Tuesday, according to Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
"As of this morning, I do not have enough information available to assess the situation," Judge Kelley said. "My understanding is that Deputy Price had left a meeting with a developer for our new industrial park. He was in a county vehicle, which is normal. I know that he was at work as of 6:30 a.m. this morning.
"I have conferred with our County Attorney," the judge-executive continued, "and he has advised me to continue Mr. Price's employment and responsibilities pending any further outcomes."
The county, per its administrative code (pages 32-41), has a zero tolerance policy on alcohol while on the job with the code stating anything above 0 is in violation.
The code primarily addresses use of alcohol or other substances in regard to the county's own testing, however, for which a first positive result results in a 30-day unpaid suspension. It does require employees to notify the county judge-executive "within five (5) calendar days of any criminal drug statute conviction for a violation in the workplace. Within thirty (30) calendar days, the County shall take appropriate action."
