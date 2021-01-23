Deputy saves baby's life with CPR; Father arrested for first-degree assault

LAUREL COUNTY -- A Laurel County Sheriff's deputy is being credited with saving a baby's life and the baby's father is in jail after investigators say he admitted to shaking the baby to make it stop crying.
Christopher Caldwell, age 27, of Corbin was arrested Thursday afternoon for the incident that took place at about 12:19 p.m. Monday, January 18.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office deputies and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County were dispatched to a complaint of an unresponsive 3-month-old child on Monhollen Drive in southern Laurel County.
When deputies arrived at the scene, Deputy Allen Turner began CPR on the baby and is credited with saving the baby, according to the Sheriff's Office press release.
The ambulance service continued working with the baby once the team arrived and then transported the baby to Baptist Health Corbin where the baby was treated and transferred to UK Medical Center in Lexington. The baby continues to receive treatment as of Thursday night as the doctors in Lexington found a brain bleed.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators said the father of the 57-day-old baby was interviewed and admitted that he shook the baby in an aggressive manner to make the baby stop crying.
Caldwell was charged with first-degree assault and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held on a $75,000 cash bond and is due in court Tuesday.
Assisting on the investigation and arrest for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Allen Turner. Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel is the case officer.
Social Services also assisted sheriff's investigators on the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.