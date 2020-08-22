Design phase to create a four-lane section of Ky. 461 from McDonald's south to the intersection of U.S. 150 in Mt. Vernon is complete, according to Rockcastle County Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook.
Holbrook said the next step would be right of way acquisition but the project may have been set back a little by the COVID-19 pandemic, he theorized.
Ky. 461 in Mt. Vernon to U.S. 150 is an incline leading southward past Rockcastle County High School, The busy section of the road reportedly creates impossible traffic jams on holiday weekends as motorists head to Lake Cumberland.
A nearly 18-mile state highway from Ky. 80 in the Mark community of Pulaski County north to I-75 at Mt. Vernon, Ky. 461 has been tabbed by SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski County Development Authority) as a top priority to give Pulaski County a four-lane highway to North 1-75.
Ky. 461 is a funnel for millions of tourists from the North coming off I-75 to Somerset and Lake Cumberland country. At its southern end, Ky. 461 handles traffic for the busy Valley Oak Commerce Complex.
A construction contract is suppose to be let next month to build a cloverleaf interchange at the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461 and four lane Ky. 461 north to near Buck Creek Bridge.
Kentucky Highway Department's District 8 has not released a schedule for the contract letting but State Representative Tommy Turner, who got $22 million in the Transportation Cabinet's budget for the project, and Rodney Casada, spokesperson for Gov. Andy Beshear in Pulaski County, both have assured a contract for the cloverleaf project will be let next month.
Somerset, the largest city in southern and southeastern Kentucky, does not have four-lane access to I-75. Ky. 80, now Hal Rogers Parkway, is four lanes to Shopville, then two lanes with passing lanes expanded to four lanes near London and I-75. The section of Ky. 80 from Somerset to Rockcastle River bridge is in the Highway Departments' plans to upgrade to interstate standards, but Ky. 461 has emerged as the most feasible route to I-75.
