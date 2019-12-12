Dessert Auction today benefitting Operation Angel Care

Got a hankering for something sweet?
Stop by the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation (DSDC) today for the Operation Angel Care (OAC) Holiday Dessert Auction.
Operation Angel Care, now in its 10th year, is the Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) signature holiday effort to help local families in need. This silent auction will benefit God's Food Pantry, according to SJWC's Wynona Padgett.
Padgett could confirm 11 donors and encouraged anyone wishing to bring a dessert for auction to do so starting at 9 a.m. this morning.
"It will be everything from cupcakes to candies to pies and cakes," she said. "Anyone who wants to bring a dessert to auction off, they would be more than welcome to do that."
Bidding begins at 10:30 a.m. and will continue through 5:30 p.m. High bidders will then be contacted to pick up their items.
The silent auction will be held in the DSDC's upstairs conference room at 209 East Mt. Vernon Street in conjunction with a $20 Art Sale featuring the works of 14 local artists. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"It's all working together," Padgett said. "The art sale is to help local artists get some last-minute money for the holidays.…
"We really appreciate Downtown Development for letting us use their room to do that," she added.
While the silent auction benefits God's Food Pantry, OAC's effort to provide Christmas gifts is still in full swing.
Last month, paper angels outfitted with the names and wish lists for more than 700 children went out to businesses all over the community.
Several locations have had all of their angels accounted for. According to project chair Renee Bubnick, there are around 80-85 angels still available at locations including T.J. Maxx, Vapor Pit, Jarfly, Aaron's Rent To Own, and the Commonwealth Journal.
"It's been a wonderful year," Bubnick said. "The community has really stepped up. Last year, we had 150 angels left at this time."
Those interested in picking an angel are asked to spend between $45 and $55 on each child to avoid situations where one child gets comparatively more than another in families with multiple children signed up. Each angel bears a child's gender, age, first name, shirt, pant and shoe size, and notes about special interests the child might have.
"With our project, we don't just want toys or games," Padgett said at the beginning of the drive. "We are trying to make sure that each child has new clothes or maybe a new coat to wear…gloves, hats, the things that they need for winter. We want them to have a toy or something fun as well."
The gifts must be returned to the business from where the angel was received by Monday, December 16, at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.