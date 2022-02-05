A well known figure in the local agriculture community has been chosen to lead a state board aimed at preserving Kentucky's farmland.
The Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement (PACE) Corporation board elected Rodney Dick as their chairman at their January meeting.
Dick, whose "day job" involves being part of the administrative staff at the Pulaski County Detention Center, also runs a cattle farm with his wife Joann in the Nancy community.
The farm has been in Dick's family for at least four generations, with him noting it was where his grandmother was raised. His own interest in agriculture dates back to his school days as a member of 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) and now includes chairing the Pulaski County Conservation District as well as active participation in several local organizations.
"I was raised up in farm family with the love for the land and all agriculture instilled in me from an early age," he said.
Dick will be working with former First Lady Libby Jones, of Versailles, who was elected as vice chair of PACE.
"I'm truly humbled to serve as Chairman of the PACE Board alongside former First Lady Libby Jones," Dick said. "The First Lady and I come from different parts of our great state of Kentucky and different agriculture backgrounds. With these differences, I feel it helps in our mission to preserve Kentucky farmland and, with the passion shared by the entire PACE Board, move Kentucky Agriculture forward in a positive way for our next generation."
PACE, established by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1994, is an affiliate of Kentucky Department of Agriculture but is governed by a Board of Directors. The board consists of one member from each of the six congressional districts, and one member each nominated by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, the Commissioner of Agriculture, the Secretary of Energy and Environment Cabinet, the Dean of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment, and the Chair of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission.
"PACE provides a valuable service to help preserve our Kentucky farmlands," Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said in announcing the elections. "Both Mr. Dick and Mrs. Jones know the true worth of our agricultural land. Keeping land available for future agriculture venture is necessary for our continued growth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.