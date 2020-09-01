Western Pulaski County Water District is currently receiving sealed bids to replace an aging 10-inch water main with a 12-inch line beneath Fishing Creek bridge on Ky. 80.
Joe McClendon, general manager of the water district, said the line has been there several years and the area is growing. "We just want to make sure we have plenty of water," he added. The district buys potable water from Somerset Water Service, connecting to the Somerset system in the vicinity of Ky. 80 and Hail Knob Road.
Western Pulaski County Water District serves all the Nancy area and west to the Casey County line. It also serves an area of Wayne County this side of Lake Cumberland.
The district has about 10,000 water meters with about 9,000 currently active, McClendon said. Water use amounts to 40-50 million gallons annually, peaking during summer months.
Bids to construct the project will be received by Western Pulaski County Water District at its office, 2128 West Ky. 80, until 5:30 p.m. September 15. The bids at that time will be publicly opened and read.
In consideration of the safety of the district's customers and employees during the evolving health issue, district officials ask people to refrain from attending the bid opening. Bidders may drop off bids at the water office or mail to the water office on or before September 15. Results will be sent immediately to all bidding contractors via e-mail or text following the bid opening.
