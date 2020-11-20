Districts must be reapportioned after Census

The Commonwealth Journal's news source about the 2020 U.S. Census from the Philadelphia Regional Census Center has dried up; phone calls and e-mails go unanswered. However, on a Census Bureau webpage it says the U.S. Census Bureau is now tabulating and verifying final results of the 2020 Census.
Counting every person living in the United States is a massive undertaking, and efforts began years in advance.
And it will continue. Pulaski Fiscal Court by statute must reapportion magisterial districts in May 2021 following the decennial census. KRS 67.045 requires districts to be "compact, contiguous, and the population of each district shall be as nearly equal as is reasonably possible."
The statute also requires Fiscal Court to publish notice of the planned reapportionment, and appoint three citizens as commissioners for the process. The three citizens must be over age 21, reside in different districts and are to be compensated for their service.
Pulaski County has five magisterial districts.
Precincts in District 1 are West Somerset 5B Library, Saline 11, Nancy 15, Harrison 17, Somerset 3B library, Firebrook 11F, Oak Hill 11, Okalona 16, Naomi East 44 and Naomi West 44.
Precincts in District 2 are Girdler 12, Hickory Nut 19, Ansel 21, Science Hill City 22, Science Hill County 23, Buncombe 24, Somerset 1 Library, Somerset 3A Huffaker, Mt. Zion 47, Eubank 25, Estesburg 26, Fall Branch 18 and Norwood 42.
Precincts in District 3 are Somerset 2 City Hall, Caney Fork 13, Somerset 4A Rocky Hollow, Somerset 4B Meece Middle, Price 27, Goodhope-Hazeldell 28, Vaught 43, Catron 31, Dallas 45 and Somerset 3C Saddlebrook.
Precincts in District 4 are Somerset 5A Langdon Street, Rush Branch 14, Parker 9, Mark 30, Bourbon East 10E, Mayfield 32, Mt. Victory 33, Ferguson 8, Colo 35, Gilliland 40, Somerset 5C Mall, Somerset 5E Grand Central and Somerset 6 South End.
Precincts in District 5 are Burnside City 36, Burnside County 36A, East Burnside County 36E, Bourbon West 10W, West Burnside County 36W, Gamblin 37, Bronston North 38, Somerset 5D Neighborhood, Bronston South 38 and Sloans Valley 39.
Pulaski County is part of the 5th Congressional District. The district, with a population of 723,855, includes Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne and Whitley counties and a portion of Boyd County. Following the 2010 United States Census, Kentucky was apportioned six congressional seats.
Kentucky's House of Representatives is made up of 100 districts. Kentucky's State Senate is made up of 38 districts. In Kentucky, both congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn by the state legislature.
Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, represents the 15th Senatorial District which includes Boyle, Lincoln and Pulaski counties. State senators represent an average of 114,194 residents.
Four state representative (House) districts extend into and include Pulaski County. House District 52 includes Wayne, McCreary and part of Pulaski County. Pulaski County precincts in House District 52 are Somerset 5D Neighborhood, Bronston North 38, West Burnside County 36W, Bourbon West 10W, Burnside County 36A, Naomi East 44 and Okalona 16.
Pulaski County precincts in House District 80, including parts of Lincoln and Pulaski counties, are West Somerset 5B, Saline 11, Somerset 3B Library, Girdler 12, Ansel 21, Buncombe 24, Somerset 1 Library, Somerset 3A Huffaker, Mt. Zion 47, Eubank 25, Estesburg 26, Somerset 2 City Hall, Somerset 4A Rocky Hollow, Somerset 4B Meece Middle, Somerset 5A Langdon Street, Ferguson 8, Somerset 5E Grand Central and Somerset 6 South End.
House District 83 is made up of Russell, Clinton, Cumberland and a portion of Pulaski County. Eighty Third District precincts in Pulaski County are Nancy No. 15, Harrison No. 17, Firebrook No. 11F, Oak Hill No. 11, Namoi West No. 44, Hickory Nut No. 19 and Fall Branch 18.
House District 85 includes parts of Pulaski and Laurel counties. Pulaski County precincts in House District 85 are Science Hill City 22, Science Hill County 23, Norwood 42, Caney Fork, 13, Price 27, Goodhope-Hazeldell 28, Vaught 43, Catron 31, Dallas 45, Somerset 3C Saddlebrook, Rush Branch 14, Parker 9, Mark 30, Bourbon East 10E, Mayfield 32, Colo 35, Mt. Victory 33, Gilliland 40, Somerset 5C Mall, Burnside City 36, East Burnside County 36E, Gamblin 37, Bronston South 38 and Sloans Valley 39.
