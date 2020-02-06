Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.