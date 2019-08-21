"It was overwhelming, all the support across the state for this Pulaski County pup."
That was how Courtney Girdler remembered Romeo, the yellow Labrador who went to Frankfort and got an animal rights law named after him - Romeo's Law.
The 13-year-old "Pulaski County pup" passed away this weekend.
Girdler said that Romeo was in the veterinarian's office when he passed, adding, "I would like to thank all the doctors and staff at Midway Veterinary Clinic for their love and support in taking care of Romeo in his final days."
Romeo became famous in 2007 after video was taken of the then-puppy being abused.
Neighbors took the video of the dog's owner beating and choking the dog, at one point rolling a dog house on top of it.
"I think God for the neighbors," Girdler said of the ones who recorded the video. She said they knew what they were witnessing was horrific, but by documenting it and giving it to police they knew it was evidence that could be used to help.
At that time, the stiffest penalty for Animal Cruelty was a misdemeanor charge. With Romeo's help, Kentucky legislature changed it to a Class D Felony in cases where a dog or cat suffers serious physical injury or death.
Another change was that an abuser has to forfeit their right to owning the animal.
"That wasn't the case when this happened to Romeo," Girdler said.
In the days after Romeo's abuser was arrested, Girdler and her father, Charles Bennett, fostered the pup. After the abuser was convicted, Bennett adopted Romeo, who joined a group of other adopted dogs on Bennett's 100-acre farm.
Girdler said Romeo fit right in as both a farm dog and as a spokesdog for change.
Girdler, Bennett and Romeo went several times to Frankfort during the charge to pass Romeo's Law. On every trip, Girdler said the lab was treated like a celebrity.
For example, on his first trip, the dog was given a tour of the legislative call center and the people who answer the phones when Kentuckians who want to tell their senators and representatives how they feel about certain pieces of legislation call.
Girdler said Romeo was getting special attention from everyone in the call center. They all knew who he was because they had taken so many calls from people all over the state praising him.
His presence and visibility certainly helped with gathering that support, she said.
When asked if she thought Romeo knew he was helping, Girdler became emotional, saying, "I definitely think he knew."
As evidence, Girdler said that farm dog Romeo "was wild," running around the farm and swimming in the lake.
"But when we had to clean him up and put the halter on, his whole demeanor would change. He would calm down, even around all those people. He was the most well-behaved gentleman," she said.
However, "the moment you got him home and got that halter off, he was gone." Romeo would immediately go running around the farm, with Courtney and her dad joking that he was telling the other animals saying "Guess what I did today?"
"He had a good life," Girdler said.
She hopes that his legacy continues on.
"Kentucky still ranks as one of the lowest in the country in terms of animal laws," she said.
"In memory of him and staying true to his work and his purpose, I want to continue working on those laws. … While Romeo's Law was a great start, we need to keep fighting."
