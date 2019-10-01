Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello - Bloo and Roo?
A pair of canine pals who are at the heart of an illustrated series of books are celebrating the release of their fifth book, as is the author and Bloo's real-life owner, John Cory Stringer.
"Trick or Treat, Bloo" follows up on the adventures of Bloo and her best friend, Roo.
The series began as a children's book, and while the series is still for children, Stringer said it has evolved into books for all ages, something closer to Looney Tunes or a Garfield strip. Background jokes for the parents of young readers pop up from time to time, like Bloo searching for a getup in a chest labeled "costumes that won't get us sued."
"The art took a long time," Stringer said of the Halloween-themed book. The fall colors required a lot of time to get right.
But the end result was worth it, he said. "I had a lot of fun doing it. I was laughing as I was doing it, so that's usually a good sign."
Part of the artwork includes depictions of real-live children who were contest winners on Bloo's social media accounts.
He drew the kids dressed in the kind of costumes they might want to wear for Halloween, he said.
"Hopefully they will remember this for the rest of their lives."
The real-world dog that inspired Stringer to create the series was a rescue dog that has an inspirational tale of her own.
She started life as a puppy living in the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter in 2013, and ended up being rescued from the building when it was demolished in a fire.
She has had health problems from the smoke inhalation, Stringer said.
At some point, Bloo gained a friend in a neighbor's dog. Roo sometimes spends time with Stringer and his family when his owner goes out of town, so when the two became real-life buddies it became only fitting that Roo start making appearances in the books.
Roo the character is the more high-strung of the pair, Stringer explained. "Bloo has evolved to be more laid back."
It's been a little over a year since the first Bloo book showed up on Amazon, and doing five books in one year from the ground up - learning how to draw just to put out the first one - has left Stringer exhausted, he said.
However, he already has ideas for the next book. While the details are not available just yet, Stringer said he was hoping to get permission to have a cameo from UK Basketball's "Coach Cal" John Calipari.
Other future plans include a line of merchandise so that fans of the series can pick up stuffed versions of Bloo, toys, coffee mugs or other items.
Fans of Bloo and Roo's adventures can keep up with Bloo's real-world life through #officialbloo on Instagram or NightNightBloo on Twitter and Facebook, or watch videos on Bloo's YouTube channel - Bloo Tube.
