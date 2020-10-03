A Somerset man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies uncovered a large cache of drugs while responding to a domestic dispute.
Jason Edward Woods was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2 or more grams of methamphetamine; at least 2 but less that 100 grams of heroin; and 10 or more dosage units of unspecified drug), 3rd-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (20-120 dosage unites of unspecified drug), Trafficking in Marijuana (at least 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the investigation began around 9 a.m. Thursday morning as Deputy Dan Pevley was dispatched to a domestic dispute. Dep. Pevley arrived on scene with deputies Trent Massey and Karl Clinard.
Unable to get a response at the residence initially, the deputies were approached by a woman who told them she lived there and had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Woods.
Deputies determined the man was wanted on a Pulaski County Circuit Court indictment for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine). After a short time, Woods came to the front door of the residence where he was taken into custody on the indictment.
Upon questioning, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Woods revealed he had marijuana in the residence. PCSO stated that both he and his girlfriend consented to a search of the residence.
When deputies searched Woods himself, he was reportedly carrying $1,206 in cash in his pockets.
During the search of the residence, PCSO said deputies found approximately three pounds of marijuana, 31 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies, and two safes. Also located in the search of the residence were two handguns -- including a .380 Bersa pistol that had previously been reported as stolen -- and a 12 gauge shotgun.
When one of the safes couldn't be opened on scene, Dep. Pevley returned to the sheriff's office with it and other seized items while Dep. Massey transported Woods -- who, according to PCSO, had told deputies the safe contained illegal drugs -- to the Pulaski County Detention Center for booking around 1:15 p.m.
Deputy Pevley applied for and was granted a search warrant for the safe based on probable cause gained at the residence. Once inside the safe, deputies found approximately 451 grams of suspected methamphetamine (one pound); approximately five grams of suspected heroin; suspected Oxycodone and Xanax; various pills; $7,211 in cash; baggies; and paraphernalia.
After reviewing Woods' criminal history, it was discovered he was previously convicted of felony charges prohibiting him from possessing firearms.
Deputies were assisted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division. The case remains under investigation by Dep. Pevley and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.
Woods was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Friday -- pleading not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 12. He is scheduled to be arraigned on his indictment in Pulaski Circuit Court on October 25.
