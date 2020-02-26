Don't give up on winter just yet — March is infamous for snow

Pulaski County averages about 10 inches of snow each year. However, Winter 2019-20, up to this point, has fallen far short of the average.
A skiff of snow in December before Christmas and a more generous covering of the white stuff –– reports indicated 1 1/2 to as much as 4 inches –– in early February are about all up to now. Actually, drivers in this area may have dealt with a few slick spots during the snow this month, but snow and ice have not been a problem.
Thursday, February 20, as a low-pressure area skirted the East Coast, clouds smoothed as a gray curtain and snow began falling around noon as if it meant business. But shortly afterwards, it stopped except for an occasional flurry.
Things can change. There are about three weeks before the winter season officially ends March 18 and March is infamous for big snows.
Remember March 9, 1964. Somerset was clogged with 15-20 inches of snow. The weather forecast predicted rain mixed with snow but the precipitation was all snow. Snowdrops as big as a coffee cup fell.
The Somerset Journal, weekly predecessor of the Commonwealth-Journal, reported the day after the big snow only four city streets –– Mt. Vernon, Main, South Central to City Hospital, and College Street –– had been graded and were open to traffic. Outside the city, only U.S. 27 and Ky. 80 were passable.
Don Thompson, a Burnside barber, said it was May before piles of snow melted in the Food Fair parking lot off East Mt. Vernon Street. Snow drifts were still visible along fence rows into April.
Then there was March 12-13, 1993. Drifting snow made it almost impossible to measure the amount but reportedly 13 inches fell. Called the Blizzard of '93 the storm killed more than 300 people and dumped more than 20 inches of snow across a wide corridor of the Appalachians and Northeast. It was regional basketball tournament time and teams and fans were stranded in London where up to 2 feet of snow fell.
The Commonwealth Journal published the Sunday paper that Saturday with about three people in the newsroom. That in the face of a gubernatorial order directing everybody to stay off the roads.
Then, years ago, as America recovered from World War II, on March 27, 1947, up to 2 feet of snow fell across Kentucky. Grass had already greened as the snow finally melted.
Most people don't believe this, but there are National Weather Service records that confirm 6 inches of snow fell in Pulaski County May 20, 1894 –– yes, that's May. The late Sam Cox, a state forester, told the Commonwealth Journal there are still bends in trees already leafed and weighted down by the late spring snow.
Weather forecasters on television are excited about snow this weekend. They are taking about a coating to up to an inch in the Somerset area. The National Weather Service at Jackson, normally a more conservative forecaster, said rain yesterday would turn to snow last night but little or no accumulation is expected. Snow, off and on, is in the forecast through Saturday. But no accumulation is expected.
