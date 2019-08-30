Donald Trump Jr. makes pit stop in Somerset

Somerset's Hampton Inn had a surprise guest Wednesday night - Donald Trump Jr.
The eldest child of President Donald Trump was in the region to attend an event in McCreary County before heading to Pikeville to campaign for Governor Matt Bevin.
Donald Trump Jr., along with several members of the Secret Service, checked into the Hampton Inn around 10 p.m. and left very early Thursday morning, so there was little time for staff to meet with him, said Hampton Inn manager Tim Kelly.
However, some hotel staff did get an opportunity to get a picture or two, including executive housekeeper Donna Girdler who has worked for Hampton for 20 years.
Hampton manager Jakaye Garth said that Trump's stay ran smoothly.
"We're honored he chose us out of all the other hotels in the area," she said.
Kelly added that it was a pleasure hosting him. "We were pretty excited and happy for the opportunity."
Trump joined Bevin, Congressman Hal Rogers and former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle and other local leaders at a ribbon cutting ceremony for Fibrotex USA in Stearns.
Fibrotex is a manufacturing facility expected to create 350 full-time jobs through a $12.1 million investment.
Through a partnership with Outdoor Venture Corp., Fibrotex was awarded a 10-year $480 million contract to supply Ultra-Lightweight Camouflage Net Systems to the U.S. Army.
The McCreary plant is Fibrotex's first facility in the United States.
In a statement, Rogers praised the Israel-based company.
"Fibrotex is a perfect fit for Southern Kentucky," he said. "We have the best workforce in the country and a long history of faithful service to our military and our allied forces.
"I take great pride in knowing that we are producing specialized equipment for the Army in McCreary County, and I believe this new partnership between Fibrotex USA and OVC will impact our rural region for years to come."
State Representative Ken Upchurch, of Monticello, added: "I'm thrilled to see Fibrotex follow in the footsteps of Outdoor Venture Corp. and invest in our community. Not only are we going to see a major impact from the 350 new jobs, but I think our community can have a big sense of pride in the fact that something we make here will be helping the men and women in our armed forces."
