Downtown event is gone like a ghost, but plenty of candy looms elsewhere

Halloween? More like Hallo-wet.
Trick-or-treating across Pulaski County is still going ahead as planned -- mostly -- despite weather conditions straight out of the "trick" catalog. Some communities, like Lexington, have pushed official trick-or-treating times to Saturday, but local officials felt it was best to leave things as they were. Wednesday's rain continues into today, October 31, and though it might stop coming down by the time wee ones head out in search of candy come 6 p.m., it will leave cold temperatures in its wake, as far down as in the 30s.
In other words, make your costume something warm and waterproof.
There are a few tweaks to know about. If you caught the times for Pulaski County as being from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., know that it's now 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In virtually all of Pulaski County's incorporated communities, trick-or-treating window is shorter by an hour -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the City of Somerset, as well as the cities of Burnside, Eubank, Ferguson, and Science Hill.
So if you show up at 5:50 p.m. or 9:15 p.m., you'd better hope the residents of the house you're visiting only loosely observe the government-approved time frame for trick-or-treating. Or else, you're out of luck.
Also, the downtown Somerset Halloween celebration, similar to last year's festivities on the Fountain Square, will not be held tonight as originally planned.
"There are just so many indoor opportunities, it just felt like there was plenty to do already," said Somerset Mayor Keck, noting that the main concern was the weather. That said, the city will "possibly" look into doing something again in the future.
The event was going to be a joint venture between the city and county governments. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said that he and Keck discussed the issue, with Keck opting to "pull the plug" ultimately, a decision with which Kelley agreed.
"We talked about moving it inside to Rocky Hollow (Recreation Center) or the courthouse, but neither of us had a good feel for it, so we decided not to have it," said Kelley.
Of course, there is still plenty going on downtown, and elsewhere in the county. Nothing beats the traditional way of trick-or-treating for many people, but with bad weather, the appeal of indoor candy opportunities may be even greater. The Somerset Junior Women's Club's (SJWC) 32nd annual Halloween Safe House is being held once again at the Pulaski County Public Library.
The Safe House goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature various community organizations at about eight to 10 different tables handing out candy -- and in the case of the SJWC, toys as well. There will also be a costume contest for homemade looks -- winners who aren't present will be called to know to come back and get their trophies.
"It originally started out as being for kids and families who didn't have the transportation to go out in the county," said Ronda Weddle of SJWC, the organizer of the event, "but now it's very busy. There's usually a line out front for a while. The appeal is having a lot of different things in the same place."
Also, "Revenge of Ghost Night" at the Carnegie Community Arts Center is going on as planned. Kyle Kadel of the Carnegie's International Paranormal Museum and Research Center said that the decorations that typically go on the front steps will be inside -- but there are more reasons to come in than just to get scared.
"We'll keep most of it in the foyer, so there's a reprieve from the cold weather and the rain, for people to come in," said Kadel. "There will be a full zombie display. There will be a couple of stations giving out candy. We'll have spooky music. It's not a full-blown event, but a nice place to be able to sit for a minute."
There are plenty of other opportunities to do things today. Events that have been scheduled around the county include:
• Night of Treats at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Somerset, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Eubank City Trunk or Treat at the Eubank Senior Building on Ky. 70, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trunk of Treats at Calvary Baptist Church on East Mt. Vernon Street, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Fall Festival at Clay Hill Baptist Church on Clay Hill Road in Mt. Victory, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Trunk of Treats at Barnesburg Baptist Church on Barnesburg Road, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Trunk of Treats at Ferguson Baptist Church on Murphy Avenue, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Lake Cumberland Jeep Peeps Trunk or Treat at Lake Point Dental's parking lot on East Ridge Lane off Ky. 80, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Candy Maze at Faith Hope Love Church on Hyatts Fork Road in Science Hill, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• K911-KY Trunk A Treat at Lumber King on Lumber King Drive, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Fall Fest at Langdon Street Baptist Church, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• A Quest Halloween Carnival in the old Lifeline building on Clifty Street, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Trunk of Treats at Bronston First Baptist Church on Ky. 790, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• No Tricks, Just Treats at Shopville Branch Library on Shopville Road, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Trick or Treat at Cumberland Nursing & Rehab on Norfleet Drive, starting at 5 p.m.
• Trick or Treat at Somerwoods Nursing Home on Bourne Avenue, 6p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trick or Treat at Somerset Nursing & Rehab on Gover Street, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trunk of Treats at Slate Branch Baptist Church on Slate Branch Road, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trunk of Treats at New Life Church of God on Murphy Avenue in Ferguson, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trunk or Treat at Life Church (formerly Eagle Heights) on Jessie Lane, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trunk or Treat, Harvest Time Assembly of God, Old Monticello Road, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Trunk of Treats, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Clifty Street, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Ferguson Fire Department Treats at Ferguson City Hall on Murphy Avenue, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Treats at Greg Ousley, Attorney-at-Law's Office on East Mt. Vernon Street, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trunk or Treat at White Lily Community Park on Ky. 1643, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Captain Mike Correll of the Somerset Police Department offered the following Halloween trick-or-treating tips:
• Have flame retardant costumes.
• Use light colors or reflective strips for costumes.
• Keep a flashlight on hand in case you are out after dark.
• Keep costumes/capes etc. short to prevent trips.
• If possible, use make-up instead of masks. Make-up is less likely to obstruct a child's vision.
• Do not dart out into the street and obey all traffic laws.
• Do not go inside anyone's home.
• Do not take shortcuts thorough alleys, backyards or obscured areas.
•Have parents inspect all candy before eating it.
• Turn on porch lights and make sure the path to the door is clear.
•Use extreme caution when driving.
•Report any suspicious or criminal activity by calling 911.
