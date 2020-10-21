Downtown farmers market building renamed

Thanks to a new public-private partnership between the City of Somerset and Citizens National Bank, the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market has a new designation.
The market's building on East Mount Vernon Street will now be known as the Citizens National Bank Pavilion, honoring a commitment from Citizens to sponsor the facility for the next 10 years at $12,000 per year.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck called the pledge from Citizens -- a business celebrating 100 years of investment in the community this year-- historic. Bank representatives initially reached out about getting involved financially in another project downtown that did not come to fruition, Keck said. When they asked what other opportunities existed for the two entities to work together, Keck mentioned the possibility of the market. The partnership was born.
"It is remarkable that a business in our community wants to invest in a public initiative at this level," Keck said. "It shows continued excitement about the market and downtown and I am grateful for their support of our efforts."
Citizens National Bank President and CEO Donald E. Bloomer said the partnership demonstrates the bank's commitment to downtown.
"We continue to be excited about the improvements to downtown Somerset," Bloomer said. "Through a partnership with the City of Somerset, we feel we can bring added value to the downtown area. CNB has a huge investment in downtown with the locations of the Main Office, Operations Center, drive-thru and Trust Department. It has been a pleasure to work with the city officials, recognizing their commitment to downtown Somerset and their initiatives to improve the community."
Keck said he hopes this development spurs interest from other businesses about other public-private partnerships. "We have various projects underway that we would love to partner with local businesses to advance," Keck said.
Announced in 2019, the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market was made possible by a $250,000 Governor's Office of Agricultural Policy grant. The city matched that amount and purchased the parking lot next to the old Food Fair building on East Mount Vernon Street to construct the facility.
The indoor-outdoor facility is open year-round with the exception of three weeks during the Christmas-New Year holiday. Normally open three days a week during the growing season, The Market at Citizens National Bank Pavilion is now open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through the fall and winter, with live music and entertainment planned on future dates.
The facility is also available for rent for community and private events.
Lake Cumberland Farmers Market Manager Joy Carroll said she is honored to partner with a historic downtown business such as Citizens.
"We are excited about their commitment and look forward to growing this market together," Carroll said.
Follow the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market on Facebook (@lakecumberlandfarmersmarket) to receive event announcements, updates and information about vendors. The facility can be rented for two hours ($100), half a day ($250) or the entire day ($500). To reserve, call Carroll at (606) 872-3133 or e-mail her at jcarroll@cityofsomerset.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.