Downtown sidewalks have changed a lot in 50 years

City sidewalks, busy sidewalks
Dressed in holiday style
-- From Silver Bells and Bing Crosby
For those who remember busy sidewalks in downtown Somerset, it's difficult to comprehend emptiness there now. Sidewalks have been widened in many places but the broader concrete only accommodates an occasional office worker hurrying from one place to another.
There are no parking meters on which to lean. The intersection at East Mt. Vernon and Maple streets, once the busiest spot in town, now watches motorists go their way.
Gone is the camaraderie of Saturday nights in Somerset; neighbors visiting with neighbors, and late-night shopping for groceries before heading home.
Shoulder to shoulder crowds at a public speaking or "Cow Day" festivals no longer jam Fountain Square. Somerset is not a Saturday town. It was yesterday when bib overalls were uniforms of the day.
Thousands have been spent to revitalize Downtown Somerset since the Great Migration of businesses in the late 1960s to what was called the Truck Route. Yet, downtown, beautified with flowing fountains and aesthetically pleasing flowers, has evolved into a legal and judicial center. Efforts are underway to make it an entertainment center.
Many downtown merchants clinged to hope it wouldn't happen. One said city council should pass an ordinance protecting downtown stores. Another said if people want quality they must come downtown. There was a prediction that new, big-city-like stores along the Truck Route " ... won't be there six months."
Didn't happen. The late Gov. A.B. "Happy" Chandler and the late Arthur Prather, the governor's contact man in Pulaski County, were bombarded by naysayers insisting four-laning U.S. 27 between Somerset and Burnside was a waste of money. This widening project was completed in 1959 and Somerset's retail growth exploded.
From about 1960 to the mid-1990s, the four-lane highway triggered a mass movement of businesses from downtown Somerset to U.S. 27. Standard Armature, Cornett's Machine Shop, Family Drive-In, and Jerry's Restaurant were the only businesses on the Truck Route when the migration began. Then came Tradewind shopping center, Somerset Mall, Grand Central Place and retailers and restaurants ad infinitum. Retail Somerset is still booming!
The late Oscar Hornsby was contact person for Gov. Brereton Jones during Jones' tenure as governor between 1991 and 1995. Hornsby met with Jones at the former Holiday Inn facing busy U.S. 27.
"I told him the greatest favor he (Jones) could do for Pulaski countians would be to six-lane U.S. 27," Hornsby recalled telling the governor. "I told him widening the highway would prevent accidents and save lives ... and it has." Bids to widen U.S. 27 to six lanes from the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 80 south to Boat Dock Road were opened in Frankfort April 21, 1995.
Reflecting, it's obvious progress sometimes has negative effects. Seeds for demise of busy Downtown Somerset were sown in the 1950s when the Kentucky Department of Highways rebuilt and straightened U.S. 27 from Burnside to Eubank at a cost of $3.1 million. The new two-lane highway, straight as an arrow, replaced old U.S. 27, now Ky. 1247, that was Main Street for Eubank and Science Hill before coming down Harvey's Hill, in front of the courthouse, then past Hotel Beecher and down Wait's Hill to Johnson's Block before curving right through the railroad underpass and up Monticello Street.
All that has changed now. New, four-lane Monticello Street wiped out Johnson's Block and the restrictive railroad underpass is closed to vehicular traffic. Downtown is beautiful, still a centerpiece with Fountain Square as a focus, but its sidewalks are empty.
Busy sidewalks that spawned Crosby's Yuletide classic have faded into the mists of time. Christmas and its "Silver Bells" have moved to the Truck Route.
