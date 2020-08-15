A call Wednesday to investigate a driver passed out of at the wheel resulted in the arrest of a man from the Nancy community.
Kenneth Hicks, 26, of Gateway Lane is facing charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense, greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, second-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (unspecified), Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (first offense), Drug Paraphernalia - Deliver/Manufacture.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports that Deputy Tan Hudson received the call to check out the vehicle at a fast-food restaurant on South US 27. Once he arrived, the deputy discovered Hicks passed out at the steering wheel with the keys in the ignition. Dep. Hudson searched the car and found some eight grams of meth, four grams of marijuana and two Suboxone pills. He also seized $1,248 in cash, according to the PCSO release, as well as other items consistent with the sale of illegal drugs.
Hicks was arrested at approximately 9:16 p.m. Wednesday night and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center but has since been released. He was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Friday morning and given a pretrial suspension of his license, which is scheduled to be reviewed on October 21.
Dep. Hudson was assisted by Dep. Logan Starnes, Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress and Burnside Police Officer Jacob Mink.
Sheriff Speck asks anyone with information about drug activity or other crimes to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. Individuals can remain anonymous. Tips may also be left at www.pulaskisheriff.com.
