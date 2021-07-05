Somerset Police Department investigated a non-injury accident late Monday morning when a Lincoln County woman crashed her vehicle into a local gas station.
According to SPD Captain Michael Correll, the accident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Monday at Speedway North off US 27 in Somerset. Patricia Davidson, 63, of Stanford was attempting to back out of a parking space when a tire on her 2017 Chevrolet Traverse began rubbing the curb. To correct the vehicle, Davidson shifted to drive and mistakenly pressed her gas pedal instead of the brake -- striking the store's north wall.
Capt. Correll noted that no one was injured in the accident, which was investigated by Officer Stewart Russell. The entrances were temporarily blocked as the investigation proceeded.
Ofc. Russell was assisted at the scene by members of the Somerset Fire Department.
