Having livestreamed their meetings long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pulaski County Fiscal Court has enjoyed relatively good luck when it comes to technical difficulties during their meetings.
That luck failed county officials Tuesday morning when the first 15 minutes or so of the first September meeting of the month proceeded without audio. However, the audio was restored later on Tuesday when the meeting's recording was posted to the county website at www.pulaskigov.com via YouTube.
That initial portion of the meeting stuck largely to the meeting's agenda with discussions on backhoe/equipment leasing. Court members voted to set a road hearing for consideration of either removing/adding Fins and Feathers Road (District 5), Edward Meece Road, Lookout Cottage Drive (District 5), and Jody McGlothlin Road (District 1) for either addition or removal from the county road inventory. Committees were also established to examine the latter three.
Pulaski County Attorney also advised the Fiscal Court that a road-related lawsuit had been in which the county's insurer is providing coverage.
Due to the pandemic, the meetings have been closed to the public since July 28. While the court traditionally meets twice a month, it is not statutorily required and some second meetings have been canceled either due to public health concerns or scheduling conflicts.
Once live audio had been restored, local accountant Jack Pigman presented the Pulaski County Sheriff's Tax Settlement -- resulting in net collections of $2,225,349. Pigman stated that the county's final allocation amounted to $2,127,909.
The court also discussed how to improve mowing across districts. District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw noted he had received multiple complaints in the last two weeks, with other magistrates agreeing that high grass was a problem in their districts.
"I'll be glad to jump back in the sidemower, if that's what it takes," Ranshaw stated, referencing work he and Judge-Executive Steve Kelley had done over the summer when personnel had been laid off.
Kelley noted that hiring extra help would impact an already precarious budget. "How do you do it on a tight budget, that's the issue we face," he said.
"My mowing man never took the layout and I still get calls every day," District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson said. "He never slowed down."
Kelley also added that mowers can be slowed down trying to navigate certain roads that aren't level and don't have large rights-of-way.
In other business, magistrates:
• approved the promotion of B.J. Eldridge to mechanics foreman with the road department as well as advertising for a mechanic to replace him.
• voted to surplus items including five Case backhoes, two CAT backhoes, five single-axle trucks, a 2002 International recycling truck, 2007 van, 1997 International truck, 2012 International dump truck, 1991 Kenworth and 2008 International dump truck.
• tabled a request for a one-time donation to the Pulaski County Youth Football League.
• approved a budget transfer to the General Fund to reimburse for a $252,000 principle/interest payment for the Garner Property purchase, the site of the new SPEDA Commerce Park.
• approved bidding for a new fuel system which will improve compatibility between the county road garage and fuel center beside the courthouse.
• authorized County Treasurer Joan Isaacs to explore pricing for a new accounting software system.
