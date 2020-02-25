An early-morning traffic stop resulted in drug-related charges and a brief foot pursuit, with two men ending up in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Charles T. Bradley, 30, of Elrod Avenue, Somerset, and Jimmy Cook, Jr., 41, Shopville Road, Somerset, were both taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Marcus Harrison observed a white 2003 Toyota Echo without illuminated headlights traveling north on U.S. 27 in the Somerset city limits around 2 a.m. Monday. When the operator of the vehicle turned on to Ogden Street, Deputy Harrison conducted a traffic stop.
Bradley was operating the vehicle, and failed to pass several field sobriety tests, according to the sheriff's office. Sgt. Richard Smith and his K-9 unit were summoned to the scene after Bradley denied permission to search the vehicle, and the subsequent search lead to the discovery of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a small glass pipe consistent with methamphetamine use, according to the sheriff's office.
A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Cook, fled the scene on foot immediately after the vehicle was stopped, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Harrison was able to apprehend Mr. Cook after deploying his taser during the pursuit.
Bradley was arrested and charged with failure to illuminate head lamps; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying/possessing drug paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.etc., first offense.
Cook was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police; second-degree criminal trespassing; and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Deputy Harrison was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.