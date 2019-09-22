Dry weather conditions lead to water-line break

It's hard to believe dry weather conditions could cause a geyser. But that's what happened Saturday morning along U.S. 27 near the Tradewind Shopping Center.
A 6-inch split in a water line caused water to stream into the air and wreaked some havoc with local businesses.
"When it gets so hot and dry, with no rain, the ground can shift and it causes these issues," said Tony Claunch, distribution supervisor for the City of Somerset Water Department. "There's so much pressure in those lines, when the ground shifts, it can cause them to break. We've had several leaks over the past few weeks due to the dry conditions."
Claunch said when a water-line break causes an interruption in service, his department contacts the health department. The health department then closes any business affected by the outage that serves food.
"I know Hardee's and Dairy Queen both had to shut down this morning," Claunch said.
Claunch said the water line was repaired by Saturday afternoon.
"Five connections are on a boil water advisory," Claunch said. "But that should be cleared up by (Sunday) evening."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.