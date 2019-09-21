Dry weather hurting pastures, late crops

Officially, according to the National Weather Service, Pulaski County is abnormally dry, not yet in a moderate drought classification, but pastures and crops still in the field are badly needing rain.
T.J. Adkins, Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent at Pulaski County Extension Service, says pastures are burned and turning brown and he suspects some farmers are being forced to feed their cattle. "Up to now, it's been a good season for hay," noted Adkins, alluding to generous rainfall during late spring and into mid summer.
Water for livestock is becoming a problem as creeks and ponds are getting low. "However, I haven't heard of any farmers hauling water," Adkins said.
"Crops are drying down too fast," the agriculture Extension agent continued. Most corn is harvested or ready to harvest, but yields of late corn and (soy) beans may be affected by the dry weather."
For the few farmers still growing tobacco, that crop is either cut or about ready to cut. Since 2005 there have been no price supports on burley and the small farmer has been forced out of the tobacco business.
A new crop is appearing on the farming scene. Adkins said seven Pulaski County farmers are growing a total of about 200 acres of hemp. Kentucky in 2013 passed a state law, Senate Bill 50, allowing hemp production for agricultural research purposes. Although the Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2013, which would have allowed hemp production, failed, agricultural hemp was allowed by federal law under the Agricultural Act of 2014 (farm bill).
About that needed rain, prospects in the near future are not good. Pete Geogerian, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Jackson, said .04 of an inch of rain was recorded Monday at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset. However, the shower was localized and only dampened a very small area. This has been an unusually wet year until August when the spigot shut off.
The first part of September has been extremely hot with the maximum daily temperature averaging slightly above 94 degrees. A late summer sun and a relatively dry wind are baking the ground.
The National Weather Service in its forecast discussion said dry weather is still expected to be the main story through the weekend. Moisture will increase ahead of a cold front from late Saturday night and into Sunday with more in the way of cloud cover expected on Sunday. Clouds and isolated to possibly scattered showers are anticipated initially in the north
late Sunday night and across the entire area Monday to Monday evening. At this time, it appears some locations could receive some rainfall. However, it seems doubtful this will have any meaningful effect on our drought status in any widespread fashion.
Autumn begins early Monday and long-range weather forecasts seem to indicate a gradual lowering of temperatures to just above normal for this time of year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.