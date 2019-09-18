Dyer to speak at Okalona Missionary Baptist Church tomorrow

Clay Dyer is a professional sport bass fisherman born without any lower limbs, no arm on the left side and a partial arm on the right.
His motto for life is "If I can, you can."
Dyer will be at the Okalona Missionary Baptist Church tomorrow (Sunday) at the 11 a.m. service.
Dyer's physical limitations have not dampened his determination and positive spirit. He started fishing at age 5 and began tournament fishing at age 15. He refuses to use special equipment, wanting to cast with one hand as others do with two. He casts by tucking the rod under his jaw and whipping it around with a quick left-to-right twist. He reels fish in while holding the end of the rod under his chin. He ties knots with his tongue and unhooks fish with his teeth.
Dyer fishes on the Bassmaster Open Series -- participating in more than 200 bass tournaments and placing first in approximately 20 state bass tournaments. He is sponsored by O.R.C.A. coolers, Strike King Lure Co., Ranger Boats and Mercury Marine.
Even with these obstacles Clay has always managed to have an upbeat attitude. He only remembers one time when he questioned why God had made him this way.
"When I was about 4 1/2 years old or so, I said, 'Daddy, why did God make me like this?'" Dyer recalls. "My dad looked at me and said, 'Son, I don't know, but I know God doesn't make mistakes.' When I look back on it, I realize that I didn't see it at the time, but God knew when He made me, He made me for a purpose to be able to go out and witness and encourage people to live for Him."
One of the most important moments in Dyer's life was when he prayed a simple prayer. "I said, 'God, I know I've got sin in my heart and in my life.' I just begged God, 'Come in and cleanse me of my sins. Give me a relationship with You.'
"The biggest blessings in my life right now I would have to say are being alive and healthy and having a great family," Dyer said. "I've got Jesus Christ in my heart and He gives me a chance every day to live my dream and do what I love to do."
Okalona Pastor Jason Moore invites everyone to hear Dyer's testimony. The church is located at 2816 Ky. 235 in the Nancy community. For more information, call 606-636-4342.
