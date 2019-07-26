E-poll books will be used in November

The way it stands now, all Pulaski County voters during the November General Election will use electronic polling books (e-poll books) instead of traditional paper-based roster books a voter signs as he or she enters a precinct. The electronic devices previously have been used at testing sites at Price No. 27 and Somerset 3B.
Mark Vaught, election coordinator for Pulaski County, said two officers at each of Pulaski County's 56 precincts will be trained to use e-poll books. Each precinct has four officers -- two judges, a clerk and a sheriff.
E-poll books were scheduled to be used during the May primaries. However, Pulaski County Board of Elections decided not to because of fear of malfunction. The board wanted two e-poll books at each precinct as a precaution. The State Board of Elections has sent Pulaski County only 82 e-poll books and the county needs 112 to have two at each precinct.
The state board will consider Pulaski County Board of Election's request for additional e-poll books at its next meeting August 20. However, Vaught said it is his understanding e-poll books will be used at all Pulaski County precincts in November regardless of the state board's decision.
The State Finance and Administration Cabinet awarded a contract for electronic poll books to Tenex Software Solutions, a Tampa, Florida-based company, for up to 5,500 e-poll books for the state's 3,732 voting precincts.
Instead of signing a traditional roster book prior to voting, an electronic polling book will optically scan the back of a voter's driver's license. From this identification, the e-poll book will search the more than 46,000 registered voters in the county and access voter-related information about the potential voter. It will show if the potential voter is properly registered and the precinct where registered to vote. If the voter is at the wrong precinct it will direct he or she to the proper voting place. It will also alert precinct workers if the voter has already voted at another precinct, or by absentee ballot.
If a potential voter does not have a driver's license, the precinct clerk will type the person's name into the e-poll book and it will scan the county's voter registration list to determine if the potential voter is properly registered to vote.
Kentucky on November 5 will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and fill statewide constitutional offices. A special election was called to replace Debra Hembree Lambert on the Court of Appeals 3rd District, Division 1. Lambert won election to the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2018. Her term was set to expire in January 2023. A full term on the court is eight years.
