Across from one of Science Hill's most venerable places to eat sits the newest.
It's not hard to find the Dairy Mart, but skip across North Ky. 1247, and there sits Earl's Grill, a BBQ fan's delight.
Earl's Grill is owned and operated by Earl and Jewell Phenes of Eubank, who have long enjoyed barbecuing at home, with several smokers at their house.
"We actually love making BBQ," said Earl. "So we decided to just go ahead and open up a BBQ restaurant."
Is it something he's always wanted to do? "Pretty much," said Earl.
With a passion for the pit, the Phenes' plunged ahead, opening a couple of weeks ago in the former Mac's Village Pantry spot. Before that, they tried a two-week parking lot sale in October, and got a lot of positive feedback.
"This (location) has been sitting here for a long time, and it's really, really sad because it's a nice building in the middle of town," said Earl. "It's perfect for us."
Lots of types of BBQ are on the menu: brisket (which is one of the most popular items so far), chicken legs, ribs, even smoked bologna and smoked hot dogs. They also do a Philly steak, with just meat and cheese (which is true Philadelphian fashion).
Then there's the house speciality: the Sloppy Dog, which is a hot dog with pulled pork and queso cheese.
"That was a customer-made item," said Jewell. "(Someone) came to the parking lot sale, and he's like, 'Give me one of those hot dogs.' So I made some pulled pork on it. 'And give me some of that queso cheese.' And we did it and then just decided, 'If people like this, we'll put it on the menu.' ... It's been a really big hit."
Earl said that they start smoking meat at about 4:30 a.m. and finish up around 4 p.m.
It's a big job, but it's one that the Phenses' love, and they're excited to be bringing a great BBQ taste to northern Pulaski County.
"Probably the passion and the people," said Jewell of what they love about BBQ. "... We absolutely love the Science Hill community. The customers who have come in from Science Hill are amazing people."
