A rental truck hauling mail crashed into two utility poles near downtown Somerset early Friday morning.
The single-vehicle accident occurred around 4 a.m. on East Mt. Vernon Street between May Street and Grande Avenue.
Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll reported that Jose Rodriguez of Cincinnati, Ohio, was westbound on East Mt. Vernon when he looked away from the road as he approached May and swerved off the street. The chassis cab truck he was driving, which was outfitted with a box-style bed and had been rented from Penske Truck Rental's Cincinnati location, then struck two utility poles.
Rodriguez had been headed to the U.S. Post Office on North Maple Street, Capt. Correll said. While the impact caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the poles, he added, no one was injured.
Clearing the scene took several hours. A utility crew cut power at 9:20 a.m. to make necessary repairs, while the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office ultimately removed the traffic signal, which had been damaged, at the intersection of East Mt. Vernon (Ky. 80X) and May streets.
District 8 spokesperson Amber Hale said that stop signs have been installed on May Street and KYTC will conduct a traffic study at the intersection to determine if the light will be reinstalled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.