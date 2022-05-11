Early voting starts Thursday 

With Kentucky's primary election less than a week away, early voting begins Thursday.
The election law passed by the General Assembly this year allows early voting -- which does not require any excuse -- to take place the Thursday, Friday and Saturday the week before Election Day, which is May 17.
Early in-person voting for Pulaski County residents, regardless of precinct, will be at any one of three voting centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Those locations, all in Somerset, are: the Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center at 180 Oak Leaf Lane, Rocky Hollow Recreation Center Gym at 142 S. Central Avenue, and South Kentucky RECC Community Room at 200 Electric Avenue.
The voting centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. That day, voters in certain precincts will also have the option to cast their ballot at two "combined precinct" locations in the western and eastern parts of the county:
• Nancy Elementary Gym -- Nancy 15, Okalona 16, Harrison 17, Fall Branch 18, Hickory Nut 19, Naomi East 44, and Naomi West 44.
• Shopville Elementary Gym -- Mark 30, Catron 31, Mayfield 32, Mount Victory 33, Colo 35, and Dallas 45.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said she is glad the new elections law allows voters so many options for when and where to vote. While she hopes this will lead to higher turnout, both she and local Elections Coordinator Mark Vaught are predicting a turnout of between 30 and 35 percent.
"I do wish that people would exercise their right to vote," Burnett said. "No matter who your candidate is, just get out there and vote."
Today (Wednesday) at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for excused, in-person absentee voting at the County Clerk's Office inside the Pulaski County Courthouse. Having begun on May 4, Burnett noted that voting traffic had been "very slow" in her office halfway through the six-day period on in-person absentee voting and suggested state lawmakers may consider that in the future.
"Instead of having the six days of voting in the office, we could narrow that down to three and have five days of early voting without any excuse," Burnett suggested.
If voters have any questions about their registration status or any other issues, Burnett encouraged them to stop by her office in the courthouse.
"People are coming in to get sample ballots," she said. "They're welcome to come in and at that time, we can explain where they can go vote and what days they can vote."
The public may also call the county clerk's office at 606-679-2042 or visit govote.ky.gov to learn more.
