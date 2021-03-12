East Mt. Vernon food distribution center a win for Somerset Foundation

It’s safe to say that the Somerset Foundation’s food distribution program has grown over the past year.
The foundation’s president, Elsa Brown, said that they started by handing out around 100 bags of food over the course of an hour.
As of Friday, the organization is handing out around 450 boxes of meals, keeping their distribution center open from noon to around 4 p.m. or whenever they run out of supplies.
That distribution location has changed as well. They started by handing out food at the Outreach for Jesus building, but were storing their donations in an East Mount Vernon Street building, located near the intersection with Maple Street.
There were problems with distributing from the church building – so many cars were turning up that they were blocking driveways in the area, Brown said.
Plus, workers were having to cart the food over from their warehouse area to the church to hand it out.
So, why not simply give out the food from the East Mount Vernon storage facility? It means more access to parking and less moving food around.
And that’s exactly what they did.
“It works a lot better,” Brown said of the move to East Mount Vernon. It even aided in allowing them to serve more people and keep the center open longer.
Meal kits are distributed every Friday. The exact kinds of food will vary from week to week, but Brown said the kits contain some type of vegetable, meat, milk, canned goods, fruits and whatever else is available.
This week, the boxes included chicken and hotdogs, cottage cheese, yogurt, oranges, apples and potatoes, among other things.
People can find out more about each week’s offerings by checking the Somerset Foundation’s Facebook page.
Even if someone shows up after all the boxes have been handed out, Brown said they are given a bag and are able to choose from whatever supplies are left, including the canned goods and vegetables. “No one is left out," she said.
And it’s all given away “no questions asked,” she said, meaning that no one has to prove they are in need to receive it.
Brown said the need has been great in this community over the past year due to COVID-19 and other factors.
“I think that some of the people are taking care of their grandchildren,” she said. “I think sometimes the parents are not there. And because of a lack of resources, they cannot afford to buy groceries. They all tell us that this is a life saver for them.”
