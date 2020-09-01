A subdivision of East Ky. 80 has formed the county's newest neighborhood watch program.
Easthills Estates began working with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on implementing the program nearly two months ago. On July 7, Sheriff Greg Speck, Lieutenant Bobby Jones, and Detective Todd Wilson met with citizens of the subdivision to talk about how such programs work and address the neighborhood's concerns. The group met again last Thursday after getting the new watch program off the ground so that Speck -- along with members of PCSO's Criminal Investigations Division -- could present the group with a sign, now posted on Whitis Lane.
The sign proclaims "Working Together for a Safer Community; All suspicious persons and activities are immediately reported to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff Dept." Several such programs have been established in communities throughout the county -- particularly through the efforts of Lt. Jones and Sergeant John Hutchinson (retired).
"Neighborhood watch programs are an excellent way for citizens to work together with the Sheriff's Office to protect their community as well as other citizens of Pulaski County," Sheriff Speck said.
The sheriff continued that citizens can report information directly to PCSO by calling 678-5145. A separate Tip Line has been launched at 679-8477 to report suspicious or drug activity. PCSO also has a web tip line found at www.pulaskisheriff.com which can be used for anonymous information.
