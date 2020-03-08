The Commonwealth Journal applauds Pulaski County Fiscal Court's recent decision to purchase a pump test trailer for the county's Fire Commission.
To recap, county officials were debating at their February 25 meeting whether it would be better to purchase their own trailer for nearly $108,000 or to contract with a third party for testing at an estimated $200-250 per truck. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) regulations require that pumper trucks be tested at least annually and whenever major repairs or modifications are made to the equipment. With some 30 pumper trucks spread across the county's fire departments (all but one of which are strictly volunteer), the annual cost of paying an outside company for testing can be estimated at around $7,500.
At that rate, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs was absolutely correct in estimating it would take over 14 years for the trailer to pay for itself. That price tag, along with the liability of operating the testing equipment, gave some county officials pause about the purchase.
While we appreciate any time government officials carefully weigh the cost effectiveness of a purchase, we are swayed by Fire Training Center Garage Foreman Frank Hansford's assertion that he -- as the local person in charge of testing -- would be "pickier" than a third party in making sure the trucks are truly passing inspection. Having our own trailer also eliminates the wait time for scheduling an outside company to come in for testing so the Fire Center's garage can return trucks to service in a more timely manner.
As for whether the trailer can last 14 years, there's a strong indication that it can reach that milestone. Hansford told magistrates that the trailer the new purchase would be replacing had been purchased 10-12 years ago was already used when the county bought it from a company which was going out of business. It apparently worked well until recently. Hence, the debate over whether to buy a new one or contract with an outside company.
As with the trailer's price tag, liability and workers' compensation risks were issues also worth debating -- not only in terms of long-term cost but also in protecting maintenance and fire crews. But the county had clearly already assumed the risk years ago by using the existing trailer. And we question how dangerous testing can be if outside companies only charge around $250. Would it be as dangerous as rushing into a blazing house backed by a sub-par pumper truck?
Without question, everyone wants the best for our first responders -- not only for their safety but for the protection of residents and their properties throughout the county. We feel the new pump testing trailer will serve its purpose.
