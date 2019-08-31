Authentic food and popular drinks are a couple of reasons El Charro Mexican Restaurant has been in business since 2002.
In fact, manager Jose Zapata pointed out that besides Casa Grande, they are the area’s longest serving Mexican restaurant.
“This is the most authentic food in Somerset,” Zapata said. It’s because of the flavor of the food, with recipes coming mainly from Acapulco, the area of Mexico that owner Domingo Porron is from.
“Our salsa recipe is the same recipe used in Acapulco,” Zapata said. “Our food is made from different spices the owner created himself.”
All food is made fresh each day, “no leftovers,” he said.
“We make our guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo and deep fried chips daily,” he added.
The most popular dishes include the molcajete, a bowl with a mortar – “with everything in it,” according to Zapata.
When asked to describe it further, Zapata simply said, “You have to see it. It looks amazing. It looks wild.”
They also have a Jesus Special, a dish with chicken, rice and cheese, which is popular, Zapata said. Other favorites include fajitas and, of course, margaritas.
“Our regular margaritas are made fresh daily and can be mixed with a variety of fruit flavors,” Zapata said.
El Charro was the first restaurant in Somerset to serve alcohol, being the quickest on the draw at getting alcohol in place when the first restaurant licenses were handed out.
Of course, it took a few days to get the bar fully stocked. Now, the restaurant has everything on hand, including draft beer and homemade sangria.
“We have daily lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and happy hour from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the margaritas,” Zapata said.
Another aspect to the restaurant, beside the food, is the atmosphere. When a customer walks in, it’s difficult not to notice the décor – all walls are hand painted, with Zapata saying it took an artist from Lexington about a week to do it all.
And while the owner is originally from Acapulco, Zapata himself is from Chiapas, Mexico.
“I was only supposed to be here for a couple of years,” he said, “but I just had to stay. It’s a nice town.” He has now worked at El Charro for 10 years. “I like working here. You get to know people.”
El Charro Mexican Restaurant is located in the Grand Central Place shopping center on South U.S. 27. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
