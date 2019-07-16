Tragedy was averted Sunday after an eagle-eyed boater spotted an elderly man who had fallen 60 feet from a bluff near his home.
Bobby Wood, 79, of Cliffside Drive, had gone missing from his home around 4:57 a.m. Wearing only a t-shirt and lounge pants with no shoes, it was believed that he had wandered off in a confused/disoriented state. By 11 a.m., a Golden Alert had been issued by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
PCSO led the search for Wood along with Pulaski County Emergency Management, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team and others.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, PCSO reported that Mr. Wood had been located behind a neighbor's house. He had fallen over a bluff approximately 60 feet and was spotted by someone on Lake Cumberland who called 911.
Wood was treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and subsequently flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
As of Monday evening, Wood was listed in fair condition at the Lexington hospital according to UK spokesperson Allison Perry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.