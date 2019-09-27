 2019 election --  walk-in absentee voting starts Oct. 10

The last day to register to vote in the November 5 General Election is October 7 and walk-in absentee voting will begin October 10 at the Pulaski County clerk's office. Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information by no later than October 7,

Mail-in ballots may be requested any time by contacting the county clerk's office. A voted mail-in absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk's office by 6 p.m. on Election Day.

This is a gubernatorial election at which voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and statewide constitutional officers. Locally voters will also help elect a judge on the state Court of Appeals.

Voters in the corporate limits of Science Hill will elect by write-in voting a member of the city commission to serve the unexpired term of Jeffrey Wesley who moved out of the city. Mayor Mike Hall said Carolyn Phelps was appointed to serve until the November election and assumed her duties on the commission August 27. The Science Hill City Commission election is nonpartisan.

Following are candidates on the November 5 General Election ballot:

GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

Republican -- Matthew G. Bevin and Ralph A. Alvarado

Democratic -- Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman

Libertarian -- John Hicks and Ann Cormican

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican -- Michael G. Adams

Democratic -- Heather French Henry

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican -- Daniel Cameron

Democratic -- Gregory D. Stumbo

AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Republican -- Mike Harmon

Democratic -- Sheri Donahue

Libertarian -- Kyle Hugenberg

STATE TREASURER

Republican -- Allison Ball

Democratic -- Michael Bowman

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Republican -- Ryan F. Quarles

Democratic -- Robert Haley Conway

Libertarian -- Josh Gilpin

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (3rd Appellate District, 1st Division, unexpired term, nonpartisan)

Jacqueline M. Caldwell

Michael O. Caperton

