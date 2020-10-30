Computers, optical scanners and vote totals flashed on a huge television-like screen get election results in Pulaski County a lot faster than in days gone by.
During the 1970s, after the polls closed on Election Day, the county clerk (the late Willard Hansford) would read aloud each candidate's vote total at each precinct and deputy clerks would record the votes with marks, slashing each four marks for a five count. The media (this reporter) also would record the votes and if the deputy clerks' and the media count matched the vote was certified locally.
This method of counting votes was used after the Somerset Jaycees sued and forced the county to buy Shoup mechanical voting machines, hated by most voters but mandated by state law.
Voters, using the mechanical voting machines, would pull a lever by their favorite candidate's name. After the polls closed, precinct officers would record vote totals for each candidate and bring the results to the county clerk's office in the courthouse.
This was modernistic for the time. Earlier, in the old days, a voter would mark his or her ballot and drop it into an aluminum ballot box.
At the courthouse, as many as five counting tables would be set up. At a table would be a deputy clerk calling off totals, a clerk marking down the votes, and representatives of Republican and Democratic parties.
During a heavy turnout at a local election or a presidential election, it would take until Thursday after the election to complete the counting.
The counters would work all night Tuesday after the election, take a break Wednesday morning and come back Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning to complete the count. Pulaski County had up to 65 precincts.
It was so easy to manipulate an election. This reporter has witnessed ballots folded together and dropped into aluminum boxes. No way could the ballots been so folded in the boxes and inserted in the slot by individual voters.
Going price for a vote generally was $2. A few people would sell their vote and vote buyers knew who they were.
A method of assuring the paid voter would vote as told was to have the first bought voter bring an unmarked ballot from behind the curtain and then get paid. The vote buyer would mark the ballot, give it to the next paid voter who would drop the marked ballot into the box and bring another unmarked ballot to the buyer, and get his $2. And so it went.
Election Day was like a picnic. Hundreds of people gathered at polling places, seeing old friends they hadn't seen since the last election. Workers, hired by the candidates, passed out cards and encouraged voters to vote for their candidate.
Sometimes, at some precincts in the county, refreshments would be passed out in half-pint bottles to influence the vote. Often, at a few places, inebriated voters would disagree and fights would break out. People were known to get hurt.
Election laws have been tightened. Today, no electioneering is allowed within 100 feet of a precinct, and voting places are quiet and peaceful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.