Despite a slowdown of many activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, politics has a full head of steam as Pulaski countians gear up for the November 3 General Election.
Mark Vaught, Pulaski county election coordinator, has said as many as 30,000 votes may be cast during this red-hot presidential and senatorial election. Also, more as an afterthought, city councilors and commissioners will be elected in Pulaski County's five incorporated cities, and all three local school boards will elect members.
Pulaski County has 48,866 registered voters as of August 16. If 30,000 voters were to participate that would be an all-time record, an unheard-of 64 percent turnout.
As Rick Barker, veteran member of the Pulaski County Board of Elections, said after the primaries, the global pandemic has taught us something. He was referring to a more efficient conduct of elections by utilizing early voting and fewer precincts.
Pulaski County drew state and national attention during the June 23 primaries by efficient handling of the pandemic-altered voting process. No-excuse absentee voting was encouraged during the June elections and more than 7,000 Pulaski counties chose to vote by mail. It might be noted that mail-in voting is being discouraged for the upcoming election because county clerks' offices were overwhelmed with ballot requests during the June primaries.
Absentee ballots are available for those who qualify and more in-person voting places are being prepared for the November election. Three weeks of early voting are projected to give voters ample time to cast ballots.
Ahead of the June 23 primaries, Pulaski County Board of Elections appointed a four-member absentee vote counting committee that for 10 days ahead of Election Day daily counted absentee ballots received in the mail. As a result, unlike many counties, unofficial totals were released on election night giving voters an idea how the election had gone.
Also, instead of voting at Pulaski County's 56 voting places during the primaries, the local board established six Super Precincts where a voter could go to any Super Precinct and vote. The number of Super Precincts will be increased to 10 during the November 3 election and there will be two in-person precincts for early voting which begins October 13.
"We are a mobile society," said Barker. His indication was no longer is a voting precinct needed in walking distance in every community. At one time during the early 1960s, Pulaski County had 65 voting places.
Some dates to remember for the upcoming election:
• Election day is Tuesday, November 3
• Deadline to register online to vote is Monday, October 5.
• Deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Monday, October 5.
• Deadline to register in person to vote is Monday, October 5.
• Deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
• Early voting period runs from Tuesday, October 13 to Monday, November 2.
