Electric co-ops assisting after Ida

More than 160 personnel and contractors from electric cooperatives in Kentucky provided mutual aid this week to help restore power in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.
In addition to more than 40 employees from five electric cooperatives in Kentucky responding to DEMCO, an electric cooperative in the Greater Baton Rouge area, co-ops have also released more than 120 contractors to deploy to areas ravaged by the storm.
"The catastrophic damage to electric infrastructure caused by Hurricane Ida will require a massive team effort to restore power," said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. "We are praying for our sister co-ops in the region and for the safety of everyone assisting. By responding to natural disasters in other states, Kentucky co-op crews gain invaluable experience to ultimately help them respond to outages here at home."
Crews from Nolin RECC and the co-op's Wide Open Utility Service subsidiary rolled out Tuesday. Crews from Kenergy Corp. and South Kentucky RECC headed to Louisiana on Wednesday, and co-op crews from Shelby Energy and Fleming-Mason Energy left on Thursday.
South Kentucky RECC sent 10 linemen to aid with restoration due to Hurricane Ida. SKRECC CEO Ken Simmons said SKRECC crews were in an area that has previously been greatly impacted by hurricanes.
"This is not the first time that the good people of Demco have been through this type of difficult situation," Simmons stated, "but it never gets easier. Our prayers go out to these folks. The Louisiana cooperatives have been heavily affected by Hurricane Ida and have been working nonstop trying to restore power to their members. We are thankful that we are able to provide much needed assistance."
Simmons added that he appreciates these South Kentucky RECC employees and their families for making sacrifices to help fellow cooperatives when they are in crisis situations.
DEMCO, the largest co-op in Louisiana, reported extensive damage to transmission poles and substation transformers.
"Restoration will be a weeks-long effort," said Randy Pierce, DEMCO CEO and General Manager. Sixty transmission poles were down as well as more than 300 three-phase poles, affecting an estimated 60,000-80,000 co-op consumer-members.
Coordinated by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, mutual aid crews from Kentucky co-ops are deployed to specific sister cooperatives who have requested their help. On daily conference calls, safety teams from each state assess optimal deployments.
Though mutual aid crews responded to winter storms earlier this year, the Ida response is the first mutual aid deployment for hurricane relief since last year. Last September, 87 employees from twelve Kentucky electric co-ops helped restore power to a co-op in southwest Alabama after Hurricane Sally. In October, 73 Kentucky co-op employees helped restore power in Louisiana after Hurricane Delta. About 50 co-op personnel responded later that month to Hurricane Zeta relief in Georgia.
The top priority of each local Kentucky co-op is service to its own consumer-members. Before committing resources to mutual aid requests, each co-op ensures it has ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.
network of transmission and distribution infrastructure owned by electric cooperatives is built to federal standards, line crews from any co-op in America can arrive on the scene ready to provide emergency support, secure in their knowledge of the system's engineering.
