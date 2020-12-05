When Southwestern High School students return to class on January 4, it will be without their beloved principal.
Danita Ellis is retiring at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the post. She took over in June 2011 from Patrick Richardson, who was promoted to Assistant Superintendent and now serves as Superintendent.
"Ms. Ellis has devoted much of her life to the service of the students of Pulaski County, the last 10 years as principal of SWHS," Supt. Richardson said Friday. "She has been very dedicated to the students there. She cares for the individual students and she has been an asset to our district."
"I'm going to miss it for sure," Ellis said, "but it's a good time for me, too. I can spend more time with my family; you just know when it's the right time."
Southwestern is very special to Ellis. She began her career there when the school first opened in 1993 as a math teacher. After nine years, Ellis joined central office to work in the area of curriculum, instruction and assessment. She served as secondary instruction supervisor for four years, playing a key role in directly influencing exactly what it is students learn in the county schools, before heading back to the school for which she felt the greatest connection.
"I've loved working for Pulaski County Schools," Principal Ellis said. "It's been an awesome experience for me from being a teacher all the way through administration. I've had so many opportunities and so many people who've mentored me along the way.…I would like to thank all the people who have nurtured me and give a big shout out to our students, our parents, and our staff -- the whole Southwestern community. "They've made my job so much easier because of their dedication. They've always made me want to be better, to give my best."
Her love for Southwestern was even a factor in determining when to leave. Ellis said she had never made a secret of wanting to retire around her 55th birthday, which she recently celebrated. While she had considered staying through the end of this school year, the principal noted that it would be better for the school to have someone new in place sooner rather than have him or her take over during the summer.
"I always thought I'd work my 27-28 years and retire when I was 55," Ellis explained. "Knowing how I started [as principal], it's actually better for the school to be able to hire new staff when they can hit the ground running.…We spend so much time right now planning for the next year, it's honestly better for me to let the school get a new leader in place."
Though Ellis will be closing out her tenure as Kentucky schools remain on distance learning, which began November 23 under orders from Governor Andy Beshear, Southwestern students made sure to not let her last day of in-person instruction, November 20, go unnoticed -- lining up for a send off message: "Never Forget the Difference You've Made."
"I was shocked," Ellis said. "I guess I never thought about them doing something that day.…It was really very sweet and unexpected.
"I've always hoped I would make a difference in kids' lives," she continued.
As for her future plans, expect to hear from Ellis again in some capacity -- if not the long hours required of being a principal. "I'm sure you'll see me out in the community," she said. "People have to have a daily purpose and a daily goal, to stay young."
