A Eubank couple arrested on drug-related charges back in November 2019 are suing the local constables who charged them, and are now facing federal charges themselves.
Ronald Lee Stigall Jr. and Anita Stigall filed the 10-page civil complaint against District 5 Constable Michael Wallace and District 4 Constable Gary E. Baldock two weeks ago at the U.S. District Court in London.
The lawsuit claims that the constables used false information to obtain a search warrant for the couple's North 1247 home, which was executed on November 29, 2019. It further states that when the constables didn't find the crystal methamphetamine they were looking for, they "intentionally planted illegal drugs" in the Stigall home.
As they were arrested, both plaintiffs claim that they were not advised of their Miranda rights. According to the complaint, Wallace and Baldock seized various items of property -- some of which the Stigalls claim was never inventoried. Items that were listed as "nefarious contraband" included, they claim, "toy guns and other items used as toys by their children."
The Stigalls argue that constables Wallace and Baldock fabricated the charges against them in order to seize valuable property which they could then convert to either their own personal or official use. According to the complaint, the constables "indicated to the Plaintiffs that if payment was made that Plaintiff Anita Stigall would not be arrested."
Neither Ronald nor Anita Stigall have been indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in regard to the November 2019 search, the lawsuit states. According to Pulaski District Court records, a motion to have the Stigall property returned was denied last July. The Stigalls are seeking the return of unspecified property in their federal lawsuit.
The new lawsuit also seeks damages for the couple based on claims that Wallace and Baldock violated their civil rights under the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution as well as the Kentucky Constitution. They are also suing on grounds of defamation, libel and slander.
The complaint was filed on the Stigalls' behalf by London-based attorney Clayton O. Oswald. Somerset attorney Greg Ousley, who also represents the couple in the still-active Pulaski District case, is serving as co-counsel along with Samuel Castle Jr. of Barbourville.
The Stigalls' suit is the second civil complaint to be filed against the embattled constables.
Louisville attorney Hal Friedman filed a civil complaint with the U.S. District Court in London September 2 on behalf of Lester Turner Jr. in regard to his arrest for meth-trafficking charges on February 2 of this year. Turner's criminal case was dismissed on March 11, just days after Wallace and Baldock were formally charged.
Turner's civil suit is now on hold pending the outcome of the constables' criminal case. Wallace and Baldock are jointly charged with Conspiracy against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Baldock will additionally face trial for Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence in connection to a shootout which occurred as federal officers attempted to arrest him at his home on March 6.
Both constables have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
