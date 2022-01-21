Emergency trainer files as District 2 Constable candidate

A Science Hill man has become the latest Republican candidate to file in the race for District 2 Constable.
Jamie Meece has an extensive background in public safety and homeland security, first becoming a volunteer with the American Red Cross at just 14. He has been affiliated with Fire and Rescue since August 1992 when he became a junior firefighter.
Meece ran for the office before in 2014. "Campaigning is a lot different now because of Covid," he said. "It's a lot more difficult to go one-on-one and talk to people.…There are also a lot of younger people who are starting to get interested in politics."
Meece believes his volunteerism and concern for the community as well as his ability to work well with others, and extensive background in private security, law enforcement, FEMA and Homeland Security, Fire, EMS and Rescue makes him a great fit for the position of constable in the 2nd District.
Noting the size of District 2, Meece said he sees a need for more people to be out on the roads -- particularly when an accident occurs. He has completed a national Traffic Incident Management Responder program as a Train-the-Trainer.
"Traffic control is a big thing on any accident," Meece said, noting the importance of staging and reopening the roads as quickly as possible. "I want to give back to the community in a positive way, and help with the burden of serving papers."
Meece first worked as an emergency room technician at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before becoming fully interested in Fire and Rescue. He was certified as an EMT (emergency medical technician) while working with the local rescue squad and tried to learn as much as he could about pre-hospital medicine, including becoming a Medical Telecommunications Dispatcher for a Louisville-based EMS company and later working in Lexington in multiple roles including dispatcher as well as a Firefighter- Emergency Medical Technician.
Around 2000, Meece served as a special deputy under then-McCreary County Sheriff Regal Bruner and later worked at Fort Knox as a Department of Defense Telecommunicator I and II and as a firefighter stationed at the Army base. During that tenure, he achieved a degree in Public Safety/Fire & Rescue from KCTCS, Elizabethtown Community Technical College.
Meece currently lives in the community of Pulaski, which he said lies just north of Science Hill and south of Eubank on Ky. 1247. Since his retirement, he has served as a fire instructor volunteering with recruits from several departments in specialty areas such as Fire & Rescue, CPR, Hazardous Materials and more. He is an Instructor/Trainer with the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond -- listed on their website as a trainer for Pulaski County. He has also been certified by the Kentucky Federation of Fire Chaplains since 2016, and counts his faith among his most important relationships.
