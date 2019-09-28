Eubank Baptist Church will mark 135 years of service to the Lord by hosting a Homecoming this Sunday - one that promises to feature fellowship, history and a chance to combine the two by breaking bread together during a lunchtime meal.
The festivities begin at 9 a.m., with a worship service in which a former member, Bro. Ronald Rose, will deliver the message.
The church was Rose's home, explains Eubank Baptist's pastor Scott Hughes. He began a Sunday School Class for adults there.
"He did a tremendous job as a layman, and then God called him to do some preaching," Hughes said. "I just respect the fact that he worked a Sunday School class and cultivated that."
Hughes has been the pastor for more than five years, coming in from his previous work in Louisville. And while he might be newer than some of the life-long members of the church, he said he was looking forward to the Homecoming because of what the church means to him.
"It has been just a blessing and a joy of my life, one of the happiest ministries that I've ever had, but it's also been one of the most challenging ministries as far as the size of the church and growth," Hughes said.
"I have to wonder as we come to this Homecoming if there has been a period of time in the life of the church that the church has changed as much as it has in the last decade or so."
By that, Hughes means the growth the church has seen as well as the move to holding two Sunday services - a "traditional" one where the congregation sings hymns led by the piano, and a "contemporary" service in which the music comes from a full band, with drums and guitars.
The split service and the growing congregation is one reason for the church to host a homecoming, explained member Lou Lucky
"Where our church has grown in the last two years, we have a population of people - I can go to church at second service, and I will see over 100 people I may not even know what their names are, because there's so many. But this is a great way for us to get to know each other better and brings those new families in," she said.
"The reason we celebrate 135 years is to reconnect with past members, current members, trying to, I think, instill that the youth have something to learn from all of us older," she added.
The celebration marks the date - April 18, 1877 - in which the old Antioch Church changed its name to Eubank Baptist.
Antioch actually wasn't that far away from where Eubank Baptist stands today on North U.S. 27.
Eubank Church moved to the corner of Ky. 70 and what is now Ky. 1247 (the old U.S. 27, Betty Settle explains). The current church was built in 1992, and an educational building adjacent to the church was dedicated in 2007.
The list of past preachers who have led the church include the first pastor, Bro. W.S. Taylor; Bro. G.D. Sloan, ordained to preach in 1904; and Rev. Raymond Lawrence who acted as interim Pastor in 1979 at a salary of $75 a week.
In April 13, 1980, Rev. Albert McKinney was selected to be the pastor. He served until 1988, and his widow, Glenda, is still a member of the church.
