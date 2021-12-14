Despite severe weather earlier Saturday morning, the Eubank Fire Department was able to bring some Christmas cheer to the public by holding its slate of holiday festivities as planned.
The day began with Breakfast with Santa at the fire station but the largest crowds were reserved for the annual Christmas Parade in the afternoon followed by the Christmas Cabin at the city park to close out the evening.
According to Eubank VFD Battalion Chief Kayla Gilliam, an estimated 100 people participated in the parade lineup -- including Pulaski County High School JROTC, various floats, classic vehicles, horses, elected hopefuls, the Grinch, Elsa from "Frozen" and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
"We were very thankful that the storms passed us and we were able to do everything the way that we had planned," Gilliam said. "Everyone seemed happy with the additions we made this year; we had an excellent turnout for everything."
Gilliam added that more than 2,000 people came through Eubank City Park for the Christmas Cabin, held both Friday and Saturday night. Still to come is the Christmas Cabin event geared toward those with special needs, planned for this Saturday evening, December 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who come to see the Clauses in the cabin will be treated to a toy as well as other goodies.
"We appreciate everyone who came out to support us as well as those who participated in the parade," Gilliam said. "We're always glad to see the familiar faces year after year as well as the new faces."
