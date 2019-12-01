Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.