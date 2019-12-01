Two local individuals are facing multiple drug-related charges after law enforcement found more than a kilo of crystal meth in their home on Black Friday.
Ronald Lee Stigall II, 45; and Anita Carol Stigall, 44, both of Eubank, were arrested and booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center just after 10 p.m. Friday night on charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 5 pounds, first offense), and first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (unspecified).
According to District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, he had applied for a search warrant earlier in the evening on the Stigall home on North Ky. 1247. Assisting with the subsequent search were Constables Gary Baldock, Eric Strunk and Shane Haste as well as Eubank Chief of Police Tony Duncan.
Wallace called it one of the biggest busts for the local constables to date with 1,340 grams of crystal methamphetamine in vacuum-sealed bags, more than eight ounces of marijuana, 14 suboxone pills, numerous long guns, a handgun and $658 in cash located inside the home. Also seized, according to Constable Wallace, were numerous vehicles and a travel trailer.
The constable estimated the street value of the drugs found Friday night to be over $200,000.
"This is one of the major drug dealers spreading the devil's drug throughout our county," Constable Wallace stated. "I will not stop until it does. Please keep the tips coming in. Direct Patrol is working."
The Stigalls are currently being held without bond and are scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday morning.
