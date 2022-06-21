A Eubank family who lost just about everything in a fire, including their beloved family dog, are needing help to purchase a new mobile home for the lot they are renting.
The fire occurred in the early morning hours last Thursday on Smith Ridge. According to Amber Patton, she and her husband Daniel returned home earlier Wednesday night from a trip and decided to leave their four children -- ranging in age from 15 to 1 -- with their grandmother until the next day.
Sometime after 2 a.m., Amber said, Daniel was awakened by an explosion and the couple were soon overcome by smoke.
"We had to go out a window," she said. "We couldn't breathe or see anything."
Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutheford told the Commonwealth Journal that his department was called out along with Science Hill Fire Department at 2:43 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, the trailer was fully involved.
"It's really hard to determine [a cause] because of the extent of the fire," the chief said. "It was pretty much a total loss.…We did determine that the fire started in the kitchen area."
While the Pattons themselves weren't hurt, their beloved family dog -- a chihuahua-Jack Russell mix named Max -- had tried to hide and suffered burns around his head. Firefighters were able to recover him, and Chief Rutheford attended to him while Eubank and Science Hill worked to extinguish the blaze.
"I administered oxygen and took care of the little dog," Rutheford said, adding that a 24-hour vet hadn't been available locally for Max to be transported overnight. "They were going to take him to the vet the next day but he passed away before they could make it that morning."
Amber said the family wouldn't have taken anything for Max. "He was a very good dog," she said. "He loved my kids and they love him."
With a week's worth of assistance of Red Cross, the Pattons have been staying at a hotel in Somerset and they are hoping to be able to stay one more week. But beyond that, Amber isn't sure what will happen -- explaining that while their landlord was insured, he has only been offered approximately 20 percent of what a new mobile home would cost. The Pattons didn't have renter's insurance.
"He will rent us the lot," Amber said of the property owner, "but we need 15 percent for a downpayment to purchase a new trailer ourselves."
A GoFundMe page has been set up on the Pattons' behalf entitled "Home fire leaves family homeless," which is also accessible by searching Eubank, KY on gofundme.com.
