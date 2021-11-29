With Thanksgiving 2021 now in the books, Christmas is just around the corner and Eubank Fire Department is cranking their celebration plans into high gear.
Whether it's participating in the home decoration competition or waiting to see Santa at the famed Christmas Cabin, people of all ages are welcome to join in the spirit of the season.
"We do a lot in December," Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutheford said. "It's a big thing for the community and it's a big thing for us."
First up, the firefighters will be helping the elderly and disabled in the Eubank fire jurisdiction with setting up their Christmas trees. Those interested in getting help decorating their tree should call 606-379-2812 and leave a message with their name, home address, and the best time to reach them so that the fire department can schedule a time for members to come by. The fire department can also be reached by messaging through the Eubank FD Facebook page. Deadline to register is this Wednesday, December 1.
The fire department is also sponsoring a home decoration competition for residents within their jurisdiction that register for the contest. Winners will be announced on December 9, with trophies awarded for first, second and third places.
The fire department will also be busy lighting up Eubank City Park in anticipation of the annual Christmas Cabin event — where children can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. "We put up 5,000 lights or more," Chief Rutheford said of the park decorations, which can be enjoyed starting the first Saturday of December.
The cabin dates back about a century and was brought into the park from the Goochtown area. It holds numerous functions throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it’s tradition to decorate the cabin with lots of lights and seasonal accoutrements — indeed, the entire park is decorated with holiday lights and scenes that families can use for photo opportunities until the first of the year.
"I've been fire chief for 25 years and on the department for 30 years," Rutheford said. "They were doing the Christmas Cabin long before I joined. The Ruritan Club and Homemakers Club started back in the early 1970s then we took it over…It's been a longtime tradition."
This year's Christmas Cabin will be open Friday, December 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — with that night capped off by a fireworks display at the park. "We didn't do fireworks last year and there were a lot of people that wanted it back," Battalion Chief Kayla Gilliam said. "So we've brought it back."
The cabin will also be open 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, following the annual Christmas Parade. Every child 10 and under coming through on those nights gets a toy from the Clauses. If they bring a letter to Santa that includes their name, age and a working phone number, they will be entered to win prizes.
Those dates are open for all children but a third date — Saturday, December 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — is geared specifically for those with special needs. Gilliam noted that age limit for toys doesn't apply that night. She added that special needs individuals are welcome to come to the cabin, which is handicap-accessible, any of the three nights but that the December 18 date will have a more relaxed pace.
"Last year we had 2,500 come through the first two nights," Rutheford said, adding that even the adults can partake of treats such as apple cider or hot chocolate.
Admission to the cabin and everything else related to Eubank’s Christmas activities is free. That includes the parade, which begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11. Participants will line up at 2 p.m. at the Old Stave Mill and will go down Ky. 1247 through the main part of town, then turn left on Ky. 70 and end at Eubank Elementary School.
"The parade is completely free to enter," Gilliam said. "There is no particular theme. We just ask that you don't include Santa, the Grinch or Mrs. Claus because they'll be with the Fire Department."
Rutheford estimated there were more than 50 parade entries last year. The department expects even more this year, as there is no formal registration or fee to enter. "Just show up," he said.
"As soon as the parade ends, we'll announce the float competition winners," Gilliam added "There are trophies for first and second place. Then the Cabin opens at 5 p.m."
Eubank's December 11 schedule will begin with another annual tradition for kids — Breakfast with Santa at the Eubank Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. — complete with pancakes, sausage, orange juice and more.
Chief Rutheford noted that some 25 members of the fire department help with the events but they couldn't spread so much Christmas cheer without the support of the community. "It's all on donations," he said. "It's a lot of work but it's worth it.…It's our way to give back."
"There are a lot of kids that you can tell this is the only Christmas that they get," Gilliam added. "That's why we keep everything free.…All of the time that's put into it is 100% volunteer."
One opportunity to help comes this Saturday, December 4, when Eubank Fire Department will have a "Fill the Fire Truck" event at Cash Express from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any new toy or monetary donations will go toward making sure that every child that comes through the Christmas Cabin receives a toy from Santa.
For more information, call Gilliam at 606-425-0081 or like Eubank FD on Facebook and check out the events tab.
