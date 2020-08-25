A Eubank man is among the latest appointments by Governor Andy Beshear to state boards.
According to Beshear's announcement last Friday, Frank Beaty has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. He replaces John Triplett, whose term has expired. Beaty, who is retired, shall serve for a term through August 17, 2022.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) has provided funding to help protect some of Kentucky’s most special places and ensure recreational access for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.
In other news, Gus Hauser of London was appointed to the Kentucky Real Estate Commission. Hauser is the COO for PT Pros, which operates an office in Somerset. He replaces Billy Beckham, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring June 15, 2023.
