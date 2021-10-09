A Eubank man is among the latest appointments by Governor Andy Beshear to state boards.
According to Beshear's October 1 announcement, Frank Beaty has been appointed to the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board. He replaces Regina Stivers, who has resigned and the term subsequently expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.
The Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board is charged with considering whether proposed National Register nominations meet National Park Service National Register criteria. It's comprised of 11 members appointed by the Governor, as required by federal law for participation in the national historic preservation program. Review board members are chosen based upon their professional expertise in the fields of history, archaeology, architectural history, architecture and historic preservation. Individuals who do not meet this professional criteria may also be appointed to the board based upon their interest and involvement in historic preservation.
Beaty was last year appointed to the State Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund for a term through August 17, 2022.
