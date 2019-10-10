Eubank man arrested after tip

A Eubank man was taken into custody on Monday by deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Chief Tony Duncan of the Eubank Police Department and Kentucky State Troopers.
William W. Gilliland, 35, of Gary Powell Road, was being sought on Pulaski District Court warrants for fourth-degree Dating Violence Assault and third degree Criminal Mischief. Those charges came from a reported assault of a female in June of 2018, and damage caused to the victim's vehicle, according to PCSO.
He was also wanted on a Pulaski Circuit Court Indictment Warrant for Cultivating Marijuana (less than five plants), first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer) and Possession of a Destructive Device or Bobby Trap.
Additionally, Gilliland was charged with Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000 during his arrest.
PCSO Deputy Marcus Harrison served the District Court warrant, and Trooper Corey Jones served the Circuit Court warrant.
Gilliland was arrested around 9 a.m. Monday. Acting on a tip, law enforcement went to a camper-trailer located at the end of Singleton School Road in Eubank.
"Officers surrounded the camper and instructed the subject to exit the dwelling," according to PCSO.
During a search of the area, a motorcycle was located that did not have a visible license plate. Law enforcement verified that it was reported stolen out of Laurel County, leading to the charge of Receiving Stolen Property. The motorcycle is estimated to be worth around $2,600.
Gilliland was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.
Readers are reminded that charges are allegations only, and that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
