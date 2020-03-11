Eubank man arrested for drugs, failure to appear

A Eubank man was taken into custody by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning on drug charges and two failure to appear warrants.
Michael Wayne Smurr, 39, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation when law enforcement discovered that he was being sought by both Pulaski Circuit Court and Russell County District Court for Failure to Appear.
The traffic stop took place at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on Deerfield Lane in Somerset.
After Deputy Steven Alexander placed Smurr under arrest, Smurr was searched. Alexander reported that he found a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine and a glass pipe, as well as two pills identified as Oxycodone in a bottle near the passenger’s seat.
Smurr was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified), and Buying/Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
Smurr was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in the case for March 18 in Pulaski County District Court.
Deputy Alexander was assisted at the scene by Deputy Ryan Jones and Trooper Adam Childress of the Kentucky State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.