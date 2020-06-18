Eubank man arrested on criminal abuse indictment

A Eubank man was arrested Monday on an outstanding indictment charging him with first-degree Criminal Abuse.
Anthony L. Barron, 58, was indicted on the charge earlier this month by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in connection to an incident reported to have occurred in late March.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, the department was contacted by Oakwood to investigate the report of an employee who struck and shoved a resident -- causing injury to the resident.
The indictment, filed June 2, was served on Barron Monday morning. He was released from the Pulaski County Detention Center shortly thereafter on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Barron is currently scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on June 25.
